Case updates August 30, 2020
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments
- cases 5,972,356 including 289,865 cases in last 7 days
- deaths 182,622
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
- cases 74,635 includes 315 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,763 includes 23 new within 24 hours
- deaths* 1,915 includes 10 newly reported
King county
- cases 19,665 - 111 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,229 - 4 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 720 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 557 - -7 data correction
- hospitalizations 100 - -5 data correction
- deaths 63 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 58 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 0 - 0 new
