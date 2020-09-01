Case updates August 30, 2020

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Case updates August 30, 2020

United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments
  • cases 5,972,356 including 289,865 cases in last 7 days
  • deaths 182,622

Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
  • cases 74,635 includes 315 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,763 includes 23 new within 24 hours
  • deaths* 1,915 includes 10 newly reported

King county
  • cases 19,665 - 111 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,229 - 4 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 720 - 0 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 557 - -7 data correction
  • hospitalizations 100 - -5 data correction
  • deaths 63 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 58 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 0 - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  