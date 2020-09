Jobs: Area Traffic Engineer

WSDOT Area Traffic Engineer (WMS03)

As the Area Traffic Engineer for the Mount Baker and Snohomish areas, this position will ensure consistency with all applicable federal, state, and local policies and standards. The incumbent will provide expert guidance for programs including the NWR Active Transportation Program, the regional Sound Transit program, and other transit agency projects.This position must routinely apply engineering judgement in the absence of specific design and operation standards, requiring expertise and skills to determine actions in the best interest of WSDOT and the traveling public.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK