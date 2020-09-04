A microchip success story: Canopy Cat Rescue reunites lost cat with owner

Shaun Sears and Tom Otto, certified arborists, tree climbers, and cat lovers are Canopy Cat Rescue.



"CANOPY CAT RESCUE rescues cats — anytime, day or night, in all kinds of weather. We work on a donations-only basis, because it’s our mission and passion to rescue any cat stuck in any tree regardless of their families financial situation. We rescue A LOT of cats — hundreds every year from all over the state."





Many of the rescue photos are stories are posted on their Facebook page . Here's one about a Lake Forest Park cat.







By Shaun Sears









This is Lucy, from Lake Forest Park... but I didn’t know her name, until I got off the phone with the microchip company.





She had been out on a limb in a fir tree for about a day and the folks that found her, sounded the alarm on the Next Door site.





By the time I arrived, we had quite the audience!





In that audience was a family that had been missing their cat for about a year.





Everyone was hoping that this was indeed their cat, including myself. During the climb up to this sweet black kitty, I kept calling him by the missing cat’s name, because I always believe in miracles.



Once safely back on the ground, the family of the missing cat knew right away that this, unfortunately, was not their missing cat. The cat did have a microchip though, and after a quick call to the microchip company, I was given the cat’s owner’s info and HER name was Lucy.





Before calling Lucy’s owner, I went up to her in the cat carrier and apologized for calling her a sweet boy the whole rescue (and some strange name) she had probably never heard before.





Next step was to call Lucy’s owner. This is always a high anxiety moment because of all the “what if’s”.. What if they don’t answer? What if they’re at work? What if they think this is some type of scam??





Thankfully, the owner did answer right away... I was able to say, “Hello, this is Shaun with Canopy Cat Rescue, and I have great news! I have your kitty, Lucy, and she’s excited to come home!”. The owner’s let out a big sigh of relief and were so thankful!



Lucy is now back home with her family, telling them all about her adventure of getting lost, climbing a tree, getting put in a rescue sack, scanned for a chip, getting put in a carrier, and then her car ride home.





:) Make sure your cats are microchipped and that the info is up to date. We love happy stories like Lucy’s:)













Another Microchip success story!