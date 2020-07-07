Wonderland volunteers deliver baby supplies to their clients

Story and photo from Wonderland

Even though our client visits are still virtual, our staff found a way to help the most vulnerable families with supplies they need to care for their babies and toddlers. 

Every week, our volunteers pick up diapers, formula, and wipes from Eastside Baby Corner and deliver directly to their clients' homes!

Three months ago, when we started these essentials-only deliveries, we had no idea it would continue this long! 

This service means so much to the families and is something tangible Wonderland can do to support our clients through the pandemic. A huge thank you to our staff who volunteer in support of our EBC efforts - your time is VERY appreciated!

Mandy, family support manager and delivery coordinator extraordinaire, was told by EBC staff that "Wonderland has the most thorough sanitizing and COVID protection process” they have seen! Woohoo!

Wonderland Child and Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit multi-program agency headquartered in Shoreline, serving children with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure.



