Case updates July 15, 2020; study released on risk of opening schools

Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Public Health – Seattle and King County and Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) released a new report that shows reopening schools without taking preventative measures may lead to a significant increase of COVID-19 in the population.

Simulating the first three months of school term, the report found King County schools may be able to reopen without sustained epidemic growth, but only with several countermeasures in place and if community-wide COVID-19 transmission is low. Read the release here or watch the media briefing on TVW