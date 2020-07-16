Case updates July 15, 2020; study released on risk of opening schools

Thursday, July 16, 2020

County phases and risk assessment
WA St DOH

Study: Community actions are key to safely reopening schools.

Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Public Health – Seattle and King County and Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) released a new report that shows reopening schools without taking preventative measures may lead to a significant increase of COVID-19 in the population. 

Simulating the first three months of school term, the report found King County schools may be able to reopen without sustained epidemic growth, but only with several countermeasures in place and if community-wide COVID-19 transmission is low. Read the release here or watch the media briefing on TVW.

Case updates July 15, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,416,428 including 60,971 new cases
  • deaths 135,991 including 773 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 43,046 - 742 new cases
  • hospitalizations 4829 - 51 new
  • deaths 1,421 - 17 new
King county
  • cases 12,353 - 109 new
  • hospitalizations 1,731 - 25 new
  • deaths 620 - 14 new
Shoreline
  • cases 425 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 45 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 1 new
  • deaths 1 - 1 new



Posted by DKH at 5:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  