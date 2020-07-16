Case updates July 15, 2020; study released on risk of opening schools
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Public Health – Seattle and King County and Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) released a new report that shows reopening schools without taking preventative measures may lead to a significant increase of COVID-19 in the population.
Simulating the first three months of school term, the report found King County schools may be able to reopen without sustained epidemic growth, but only with several countermeasures in place and if community-wide COVID-19 transmission is low. Read the release here or watch the media briefing on TVW.
Case updates July 15, 2020
United States
- cases 3,416,428 including 60,971 new cases
- deaths 135,991 including 773 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 43,046 - 742 new cases
- hospitalizations 4829 - 51 new
- deaths 1,421 - 17 new
King county
- cases 12,353 - 109 new
- hospitalizations 1,731 - 25 new
- deaths 620 - 14 new
Shoreline
- cases 425 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 45 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 1 new
- deaths 1 - 1 new
