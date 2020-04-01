Senior Center Wellness Tips 3/31/2020
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Weekly Wellness Tips 3/31
Below are a few simple stretching exercises from our Enhance Fitness instructor CeCe Ryan.
Exercise No. 1
- Stand erect - arms at the sides
- At the count of one, close hands and place the fists on the chest
- At the count of two, push arms straight above the head
- At the count of three, lower arms sidewards even with the shoulders at arm's length
- At the count of four, lower the arms to starting position.
- Stand straight.
- Arms at sides.
- Ready, begin 1-2-3-4
Exercise No. 2
- Stand erect arms extended at the sides, even with the shoulders
- At the count of one let the right arm go down, touch the right knee and extend the left arm straight over the head.
- At the count of two back to the starting position
- At the count of three let the left arm go down touching the left knee and extend the right arm over the head.
- At the count of four lower, back to the original position.
- Ready, begin 1-2-3-4
Stan's Joke Corner
I thought I saw an eye doctor on an Alaskan island, but it turned out to be an optical Aleutian.
A rubber band pistol was confiscated from algebra class, because it was a weapon of math disruption.
11. The little mouse was Topo Gigio
Challenge for the today: Time to clean out your kitchen cupboards.
It’s time to fill that bag of items for the donation site of your choice. Here’s a few things to help you declutter your kitchen:
- Remove storage containers without lids; dispose (recycle) them as well as lids without containers
- Cracked or chipped mugs/glasses need to be recycled
- How many appliances have you used in the past year? Only 1 of the 3 crockpots you own? Keep the one that is best suited for your family size and dispose of the others
- Only keep 1-2 holiday table linens and ask yourself, do I really need linen napkins or do we use paper each season?
- Canned goods – what is the expiration date on them? Are they rusted? Do you even like canned sardines?
- Cookbooks – ask yourself: Will I ever need again, a cook book such as ‘Good Old Country Breakfast for 20 or More Guests’; when the family downsizes, so should your kitchen
- Baking Ware – when was the last time you baked an angel food cake? Maybe you can part with that baking pan and a few others
- Oven mitts/hot pads – if you have more than one set and some have burnt holes and tears, time to get rid of all but one set
- Dish towels – most of us have enough old, faded, tattered dish towels that just sit in a drawer; we don’t need 6, 3 good ones will do
- Spices ---Now what recipes did I use Afghan Saffron in? If you can’t remember or you haven’t used it in a year, check the expiration date
- Medicine/Vitamins – check the shelf life and/or expiration date
- Junk Drawer – well, we all have one and goodness knows what has collected in there
- Kitchen gadgets – unless Antiques Roadshow is screaming for you to sell it at some outrageous dollar amount, ditch it
- Cutlery – If your kitchen/dining room set can’t hold 18 guests, you do not need 18 sets of cutlery
The donation sites are closed, but you can still box/bag up your treasures to be delivered to these sites once life is back to normal. Meanwhile, you have a lovely, decluttered kitchen to work in and enjoy. We hope you take the challenge!
Good luck and have fun reminiscing over the things you find as you dive into those cupboards and drawers.
