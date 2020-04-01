For the Birds: Bewick’s Wren, neighborhood singer and chatterbox

Singing Bewick's Wren

Photo by Elaine Chuang



By Christine Southwick





Plus, these happy notes and contact sounds help me find these brown little birds with the bright white eyebrow.





The male Bewick’s Wren sings to protect his territory, and to attract a mate. This is a full-time effort, especially since he must endeavor to win a mate by excelling melodiously.





Bewick's Wren with grub

Photo by Craig Kerns





And once he has won the affection of this year’s mate, the male fashions three to four nests for the female’s approval.







These wrens nest in the most unusual places, boots, pockets, hose bib covers, nest boxes, usually near to human habitation.



While the female sits on her 4-6 eggs the male brings food to her, and then helps feed their offspring. Usually monogamous, the female often has a second brood.

Bewick's Wren with small butterfly

Photo by Craig Kerns



These spunky hyperactive little birds, with their tails cocked over their backs, can be found climbing on branches, skulking in blackberry brambles, and investigating the leaves on the ground, looking for their buggy delicacies, especially those tasty spiders.

They can even hang upside down to reach their next meal.

If you go too close to them while they are searching for food, they may scold you.



I have an active nest on my front porch — nestlings are already being fed. I’m looking forward to seeing the four or so nestlings fledge.

Bewick's Wren fledgling

Photo by Elaine Chuang





Unlike ducks, passerines are the same size or slightly larger than their parents when they leave their nests, only their tail feathers still need to finish growing.

Fledgling Bewick’s molt their body feathers after about a month and start to look more like the adults.

The eyebrow of a first year Bewick’s is rough and uneven, not well defined like the adults.



If you hear a bubbly song that seems to change, or a loud scolding buzz, you probably have a Bewick’s Wren in your yard.



When the female has selected the preferred nest, she will finish it with feathers, hair, leaves and mosses.





Some Bewick’s Wrens are nesting now. Since our Bewick’s Wrens are residents, and many stay paired, they are usually the first passerines (perching birds) to nest here in our area.Their lively buzzes, trills, warbles and bubbly songs bring such joy to my ears.