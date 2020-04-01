Public Health Seattle and King county - no case updates today

Case updates were not issued for March 31, 2020.



The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is experiencing technical difficulties with their COVID-19 data, which is delaying the Public Health data report of new cases and deaths for 3/31/20.





Going back to results from the day before, March 30, below are the other charts on the Dashboard. You can see them live HERE









You have to select for Positive results. The first chart shows in blue how many people tested positive for COVID-19 and the black shows how many of those people died of the virus. In the live version, you can hover the cursor over each day and it will tell you the numbers.





The second chart shows how many people in each age group tested positive and how many died. It bears out current reporting that people of all ages are testing positive for the virus. It is also very clear that in King county it is primarily the retired generation who are dying.





Public Health expects to update again on 4/1/20.





--Diane Hettrick











