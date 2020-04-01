Scam alert - stimulus payments

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Scam Alert: The federal government is seeing an increase in scams related to federal stimulus payments including phone calls, text messages and e-mails phishing for information. 

The messaging includes variations of language such as:
"in order to receive your/your client's stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information" 

and they are gathering that information via telephone or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website where they enter their banking information. 

Here’s some important things to know:
  • The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money.
  • The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number.

If you spot a scam, please tell the Federal Trade Commission. The Washington State Office of the Attorney General also has information and resources for reporting scams.



Posted by DKH at 2:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  