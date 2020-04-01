Scam alert - stimulus payments
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Scam Alert: The federal government is seeing an increase in scams related to federal stimulus payments including phone calls, text messages and e-mails phishing for information.
The messaging includes variations of language such as:
"in order to receive your/your client's stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information"
and they are gathering that information via telephone or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website where they enter their banking information.
Here’s some important things to know:
If you spot a scam, please tell the Federal Trade Commission. The Washington State Office of the Attorney General also has information and resources for reporting scams.
- The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money.
- The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number.
