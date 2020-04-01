National Theatre in London to stream a new, live play every Thursday
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
The National Theatre in London, which has the greatest archive of cinema-quality recordings of stage plays of any theatre on the planet, is switching to its YouTube channel while people are in lockdown during the pandemic.
From April 2, under the banner of National Theatre at Home, every Thursday (1pm PST) will see a new National Theatre play released – free to watch for one week – along with bonus content including cast and creative Q/As and post-stream talks.
These are plays you might have seen in London or New York as first run, or elsewhere with a touring company. Now you can have them at home, albeit on the small screen.
TimeOut adds:
"The initial programme is:
"Additionally, the National Theatre will be rolling out National Theatre Collection study resources to pupils now learning at home.
"The NT has also confirmed that live performances won’t restart until at least July.
"For more information on National Theatre at Home, click here.
"For other ways you can watch plays while London’s in lockdown, click here."
- April 2 ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean, starring James Corden. Read our review.
- April 9 ‘Jane Eyre’, adapted by Sally Cookson. Read our review.
- April 16 ‘Treasure Island’, adapted by Bryony Lavery. Read our review.
- April 23 ‘Twelfth Night’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig. Read our review.
"Additionally, the National Theatre will be rolling out National Theatre Collection study resources to pupils now learning at home.
"The NT has also confirmed that live performances won’t restart until at least July.
"For more information on National Theatre at Home, click here.
"For other ways you can watch plays while London’s in lockdown, click here."
0 comments:
Post a Comment