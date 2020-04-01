King's basketball player named to Associated Press all-state team
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
A local high school hoopster was voted to The Associated Press’ all-state teams for his classification for his standout 2019-2020 season.
King’s sophomore Tyler Linhardt was the unanimous selection as the Class 1A boys state player of the year by sports writers and editors from around the state.
The 6-foot-7 forward led the Knights to the 1A state title and averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over four games at the Yakima Valley SunDome on his way to being named the tournament’s most valuable player.
BOYS CLASS 1A
Player of the year — Tyler Linhardt, soph., King’s.
First team — Tyler Linhardt, soph., King’s; Hunger Ecklund, sr., La Center; Jaden DeBoer, jr., Lynden Christian; Mason Landdeck, jr., Zillah; Jobi Gelder, sr., Deer Park.
Honorable mention — Malachy Caffrey, sr., La Salle; Andrew DeVries, sr., Lynden Christian; William Bailey III, sr., River View.
