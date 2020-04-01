King's basketball player named to Associated Press all-state team

King's file photo from parade for basketball team

Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2015

Sourced from the HeraldNet









BOYS CLASS 1A



Player of the year — Tyler Linhardt, soph., King’s.



First team — Tyler Linhardt, soph., King’s; Hunger Ecklund, sr., La Center; Jaden DeBoer, jr., Lynden Christian; Mason Landdeck, jr., Zillah; Jobi Gelder, sr., Deer Park.



Honorable mention — Malachy Caffrey, sr., La Salle; Andrew DeVries, sr., Lynden Christian; William Bailey III, sr., River View.







A local high school hoopster was voted to The Associated Press’ all-state teams for his classification for his standout 2019-2020 season.by sports writers and editors from around the state.