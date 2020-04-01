Costco adds a third day for senior shopping and limits number of customers on a card

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Costco senior line
Photo by Margy Palo


By Diane Hettrick

Costco has added a third day of special shopping hours just for seniors and people with physical impairments.

Initially, Costco was offering the 8am - 9am hours on Tuesday and Thursday, but it has now added Wednesday to the list.

Until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9am Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours

The scene above was typical for a senior shopping day. I'm told that on rainy days when the line looks short, it's because Costco has moved the line inside, where it goes up and down the aisles.

Further changes: Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.



Posted by DKH at 4:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  