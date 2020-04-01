Costco adds a third day for senior shopping and limits number of customers on a card

Until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9am Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours

This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Initially, Costco was offering the 8am - 9am hours on Tuesday and Thursday, but it has now added Wednesday to the list.The scene above was typical for a senior shopping day. I'm told that on rainy days when the line looks short, it's because Costco has moved the line inside, where it goes up and down the aisles.Further changes: Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.