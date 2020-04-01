Catch up on your reading and support Third Place Books at the same time

Robert Sindelar, Managing partner of Third Place Books, writes:

"Now that our doors are closed to the public for this next period of "stay home and healthy" we are shifting out focus to our online business.





"Many of you have reached out to ask us how we are doing and what you can do to help assure that we are here for you, once again, in person, when all this is over. The simple answer is : if you, your friends or your family need a book, visit our website thirdplacebooks.com where we are currently offering free shipping.





"I've listed a few other things that will help support us below."

Shop Online! You need books to read while you're staying inside. We're in the business of getting those books to you. Shop online at thirdplacebooks.com, and get free Media Mail shipping on your order.

Buy Audiobooks from Libro.fm! Third Place Books sells digital audiobooks, in partnership with our friends at Libro.fm (a Seattle-based company!). Browse our catalog of over 70,000 titles, check out an audiobook membership, and listen to great reads from Third Place Books wherever you are (our staff recommends Circe. Seriously, all of us. Listen to Circe.)

Buy Gift Cards! You can think of it as investing in the future of our store. Or, you can think of it as a gift for your future self. No matter what, you can buy Third Place Books Gift Cards in any amount right here.

Follow us on social media! Things may feel uncertain right now, but one thing's for sure: the booksellers at Third Place Books will delivering important updates, staff picks, and no shortage of book-related silliness on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and the Third Place Blog.