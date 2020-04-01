Derek Dalasta selected as next principal of Briarcrest Elementary School
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|Derek Dalasta is the new principal of
Briarcrest Elementary School
Photo courtesy Shoreline Public Schools
Derek is a familiar face to many in Shoreline Public Schools. He has most recently served as the principal of the Meridian Park Kindergarten Program.
He has also previously served as an assistant principal for construction support at Parkwood Elementary and a 6th grade teacher at Echo Lake Elementary. Prior to joining the Shoreline School District, he also taught at elementary schools in Mexico, South Korea and Czech Republic.
Derek completed his master’s degree in education and bachelor’s degrees in education and Spanish studies at the University of Minnesota. He obtained his principal’s certification at The College of New Jersey.
Derek’s selection followed an extensive search and interview process involving staff and family representation.
Derek is also very excited to join the Briarcrest Bulldogs.
Briarcrest is located at 2715 NE 158th St, Shoreline 98155
“I’m excited to welcome Derek to Briarcrest Elementary and their amazing school community,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in supporting growth and high levels of achievement for all students. His focus on community-building and high levels of support for families, students and staff was evident throughout the process.”
“I look forward to working with our incredible students, families, staff and community members as we all learn, grow and contribute to the excellence of our Briarcrest community together,” he said.
