Stay-At-Home St Pat's Show Mar 17 with The Gothard Sisters
Monday, March 16, 2020
The Gothard Sisters are natives of Edmonds. They have been playing, singing, and dancing Celtic music for years, since the youngest sister was a pre-teen. They travel the nation and the world, performing their exuberant style of dancing and music.
They have announced their special St. Pat's show - which will be online.
"For the first time in over 10 years of being in Celtic music and Irish dance, 2020 is the first year that we do not have a concert on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th.
"And with all the concerts and live performances that are being cancelled this year for safety reasons, we thought - why not take the show online and make it available worldwide?
"So we've decided to take matters into our own hands - this show will be completely safe and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own living room. ☘️
"Click the link for all the information on the show, when and where to watch it, and why we're doing this."
"Please donate only what makes sense to you - no pressure. Everyone's having different levels of a hard time right now."
