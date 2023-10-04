Staged reading of Swan Song with the RBCC Players on Saturday October 7, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The RBCC Players kick off their 2023 – 2024 season on Saturday October 7, 2023 with a staged reading of a new work by Poulsbo resident Mitch Henderson.

Swan Song is a hilarious and touching story of three feuding adult siblings. The play begins at the reading of the will where this trio learn that they have 24 hours to find their deceased parents burial ashes in order fulfill the terms of their parent’s will to receive a sizable inheritance. 

The cast is made up of some of our long-time players as well as some new faces.

Please join us on Saturday October 7 at 7:00pm.

Doors will open at 6:30pm and the playwright and cast will be available for questions afterwards. Light refreshments will be served.

There is no ticket fee, we will gratefully accept your free-will offering at the door to help support the RBCC Players future productions.

For more information or questions please reach out to Cyndi Thomsen, rbccplayers@gmail.com

The performance will be held at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC
  • 1512 NW Richmond Beach Rd (corner of 15th Ave NW / NW Richmond Beach Rd)
  • The entrance is on the lower level, on the west side of the building.

