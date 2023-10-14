Reminder: Shoreline School Board candidate forum Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Shoreline Center

L-R Sara Betnel, Hazim Ghanim, Sylvia Gil, Meghan Jernigan Candidates for Shoreline School Board

Shoreline, WA – September 2023 – Shoreline PTA Council, which represents 15 PTAs at schools throughout the Shoreline School District, will host a Candidate Forum for candidates in the Shoreline School Board election. Shoreline, WA – September 2023 – Shoreline PTA Council, which represents 15 PTAs at schools throughout the Shoreline School District, will host a Candidate Forum for candidates in the Shoreline School Board election.





The forum will be held on Monday October 16, 2023 from 7pm to 9pm in the Shoreline Room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Sara Betnel

Hazim Ghanim

Sylvia Gil

Meghan Jernigan





Each set of candidates will be asked the same question. Some questions will be provided to candidates in advance based on input from the community.





Questions will also be selected from audience members during the event. The forum will be recorded and shared through public posting following the event.



Hosting this Candidate Forum demonstrates Shoreline PTA Council’s commitment to the PTA mission of being a strong advocate for the health, safety, well-being and education of every child. The goal of the forum is to ensure that all voters can make informed choices in November.



The forum is free and community attendance is encouraged. However, distribution of campaign materials, including the carrying of signs, in the building by candidates, volunteers or members of the public is prohibited.



PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education.









North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) advocates for human services in North King County (NKC) on behalf of its residents and the agencies that serve them through the promotion of partnerships between communities and providers. For more information about North Urban Human Services Alliance, visit



Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information about Shoreline PTA Council, visit www.shorelinepta.org North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) advocates for human services in North King County (NKC) on behalf of its residents and the agencies that serve them through the promotion of partnerships between communities and providers. For more information about North Urban Human Services Alliance, visit https://www.nuhsa.org





The following candidates have been invited to participate in the forum:We respectfully request the audience be seated and ready to begin at 7:00pm. The structured forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.