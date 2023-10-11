International Travel Trips presentation Thursday at the Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
PRESENTS
International Travel Trips Presentation with Toni Ingram, Collette Travel
Discover Maritimes Coastal Wonders – Memorials of World War 11, England and France
Join us for a relaxing slideshow with question/answer period, as Toni gives us an overview of several 2024 trips that the senior activity center will participate in.
Learn which in-country highlights you will be visiting, how to obtain booking discounts, what does no risk deposits and no change fees mean.
You will also learn how you will be picked up at the senior center’s doorstep, and how to choose a roommate, should you desire to benefit from the discounts associated with double and triple occupancy bookings.
