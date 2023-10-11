International Travel Trips presentation Thursday at the Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, October 11, 2023


International Travel Trips Presentation with Toni Ingram, Collette Travel


Shades of Ireland - Tropical Costa Rica – Spain’s Costa del Sol and Madrid Discovery

Discover Maritimes Coastal Wonders – Memorials of World War 11, England and France


Join us for a relaxing slideshow with question/answer period, as Toni gives us an overview of several 2024 trips that the senior activity center will participate in. 

Learn which in-country highlights you will be visiting, how to obtain booking discounts, what does no risk deposits and no change fees mean. 

You will also learn how you will be picked up at the senior center’s doorstep, and how to choose a roommate, should you desire to benefit from the discounts associated with double and triple occupancy bookings.


Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 11:00am
Cost: Free
Location: Bridge Room, Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, southermost building on Shoreline Center campus

Refreshments served!


