Order food in person and let them know that it’s for the Kellogg PTSA fundraiser (or you can order online using the code in the image above.)





Chipotle will allocate 33% of these profits to Kellogg PTSA.





Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 4 - 8pm. Chipotle is located in Shoreline Place at 157225 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.