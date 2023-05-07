Two LFP Police officers honored for life-saving actions under fire

On February 8, 2022 at approximately 11pm, Officers Brandon Carlsrud and Jayson Benson responded to a unknown situation where callers reported hearing gunshots and people yelling.



Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park

While enroute, a third caller reported he had been shot in the abdomen by a neighbor or “squatter.” The victim told dispatch he did not know where the subject who shot him was.





The officers arrived within minutes to an extremely chaotic scene with family members frantically screaming for help.





Officer Carlsrud located a male subject with a gunshot wound and immediately started life saving measures using his tactical trauma kit. Officer Benson provided cover in case the suspect returned.





Additional officers from Bothell and King County arrived to assist. Aid personnel refused to come to the scene or to the end of the very long access driveway, instead they staged several blocks away.





Officers utilized a patrol vehicle to evacuate the victim, driving him to the waiting medic unit for transport.





During this investigation, officers dealt with extremely hostile and uncooperative witnesses and family members. Multiple attempts to locate or identify the suspect were unsuccessful.





Officers entered this active scene with very little thought of their safety. Their main focus was on assisting the victim and apprehending the suspect.





Medical responders later contacted the police department, stating Officer Carlsrud’s actions that night likely led to the victim's survival.





During the LFP City Council meeting on April 13, 2023 Officers Carlsrud and Benson were recognized for their bravery and quick thinking in a life-threatening situation, where they demonstrated remarkable courage and took decisive action to save the life of another human being.

Their selflessness and dedication to preserving life in the face of danger are examples of the impact Lake Forest Park Police officers have in serving our community.

The awards were given as a symbol of gratitude and admiration for their heroic actions.







