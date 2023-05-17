Third Place Commons Breakfast Auction Spotlight: Get Your Tickets Today

There will be fabulous restaurant bundles highlighting the best eateries in Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell.





Back in the Garden Again $400 If visual art makes your heart beat faster, you’ll fall hard for the original painting by artist Meenakshi Sinha. “Back in the Garden Again” (30” x 40”, acrylic paint on stretched canvas) will bring the glorious, vivid colors of the garden into your home and keep them in perfect bloom all year round.



Garden lovers will also be enchanted by the Gorgeous Garden Bundle, which includes gift cards from Sky Nursery and Westlake Ace Hardware, plus a two-hour consultation from professional landscape designer Colette Highberger of Upright Homes and Landscapes.



Could you use a serene escape from the world? Or maybe a romantic getaway? Don’t miss your chance at a magical overnight stay including $50 dining credit at The Lodge at St. Edward Park!



A Third Place Books gift card will offer a more literary getaway to avid readers in the crowd. And if you’d rather get out and about, your grand adventure awaits with an electric bike rental from Amped Adventure or a scenic seaplane flight over Lake Washington and Seattle with Kenmore Air.



The big event will also feature a delicious breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery, live music, and presentation of the Friends of the Community Award to the Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee. And in keeping with the theme, western wear is welcome!

Best of all, proceeds of the breakfast and auction provide vital operating funds for the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and other programs of Third Place Commons. So don’t wait!



on Thursday, May 25th.



Third Place Commons – a vibrant, welcoming community gathering place for friends and neighbors from throughout North King County – is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that creates real community in real space by hosting hundreds of free events each year and presenting the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market from May to October. Learn more at





Plus wine aficionados will savour the half-case of assorted L’Ecole No 41 (Walla Walla) wines from L’Ecole Woodinville.will find plenty to inspire them with tickets from the Fifth Avenue Theatre and Village Theatre, while– and folks who just love to entertain – will want in on the two-hour private event performance from The Upbeats jazz trio.