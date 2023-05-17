Tacoma-based organist Una Hwang in concert at St. Dunstan's on Sunday May 21, 2023

Tacoma-based organist Una Hwang closes out the 2022-2023 St. Dunstan's Concert Series on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3pm.





Her program will feature a transcription of Smetana's orchestral tone poem "The Moldau," plus chorale and gospel preludes of J.S. Bach and William Bolcom, and works by Nadia Boulanger, Jean Langlais and others.



We are excited to have Una Hwang who is an organist, pianist, teacher and church musician based in Tacoma, and has performed on both instruments as a solo and collaborative musician.





She is the organist and pianist for Mount Cross Lutheran Church in University Place, and has been organist at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Seattle, playing their two-manual Fritts organ, and First Lutheran Church in Tacoma.





She began organ study with Dale Krider in Maryland, and has learned from many in the Seattle/Tacoma area, especially Mel Butler, David Dahl, and Dana Robinson. Wha-Kyung Byun at New England Conservatory of Music was her most influential piano teacher.









Una also has a background in the astrophysical sciences and previously worked as a research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland before moving to Washington state in 2012, when she began her professional life in music. She lives in Tacoma where she maintains a private piano studio.

Saint Dunstan's Address is 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133 and is located near the Aurora and 145th E Line Stop

You can RSVP on Eventbrite or Facebook








