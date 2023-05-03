Shoreline, Washington, man sentenced to 51 months in prison for illegal possession of ammunition

FMK Model AR-1 photo courtesy Spotter Up Defendant in mental crisis possessed arsenal, including sniper rifles, on high floor of downtown hotel





Rustam Yusupov pleaded guilty in February 2023, following his arrest in March of 2022. At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said the prevalence of guns on the streets is leading “to a bloodbath in this country.”



“Washington State is a pioneer in Red Flag laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a danger,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “We will never know what motivated Mr. Yusupov to bring high powered firearms and sniper rifles to a downtown hotel. This prosecution means his arsenal has been surrendered to police, and he remains prohibited from purchasing more firearms in the future.”

According to records filed in the case, Seattle Police Officers were called to a downtown Seattle hotel room on March 10, 2022, with reports of a distraught man asking the hotel staff for assistance. When the officers went to the hotel room, they noted that furnishings had been over-tuned, with the mattress moved to block the door. Police found two firearms in the room – including a “ghost gun,” -- a firearm without a serial number.



In the car were multiple firearms – including two additional “ghost guns.”





In all, police recovered:

FMK Firearms Model AR-1 Extreme 5.56 NATO caliber rifle.

Aero Precision Model X15 5.56 caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 5.7 5.7x28mm caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 18029 Precision 6.5mm Creedmoor/.308 Winchester Caliber rifle.

Kel-Tec Model Sub 2000 9x19mm caliber rifle.

A North American Arms Corp. Derringer .22 revolver.

Two Polymer80 9mm caliber pistols with no serial number.

A skeletonized AR-15 5.56 NATO caliber pistol with no serial number.



In his plea agreement Yusupov admits that he is the subject of a domestic violence protection order. He had been ordered by King County Superior Court to surrender all his weapons. In March 2020 and again in May 2021, Yusupov was ordered to surrender his firearms and had signed paperwork and informed law enforcement that he no longer possessed any firearms.



When law enforcement went to search Yusupov’s home, they found the walls smeared with blood. Testing revealed that it was the blood of a dog. A dog was also found in the home in a kennel, badly malnourished. It was taken to a shelter for care.



The search of the home resulted in the recovery of two inert grenades; a container for 120mm rocket projectiles; hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition (both handgun and rifle caliber), including 600 rounds of Israel Military Industries 5.56mm caliber ammunition; multiple handguns and rifle magazines (some loaded); assorted pistol slides; a ballistic vest with rifle plates; a bolt-action rifle; and assorted firearms accessories and firearms parts.



Yusupov is forfeiting multiple firearms and ammunition to the government.



The case was investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF).



The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.







Seattle – A 45-year-old Shoreline, Washington man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 51 months in prison for unlawful possession of ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.