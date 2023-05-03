Ion Town Center apartment community welcomes residents in June

Ion Town Center Apartments on Midvale





Ion Town Center

The pet-friendly apartment homes at Ion Town Center offer exceptional living spaces – designed for those who want easy connectivity to Downtown Seattle but prefer the close-knit community feel and access to outdoor pursuits offered by Shoreline. Ranging from 419 to 1,142 square feet, there is a layout that will work for everyone. Each home is fitted with top-tier features, including sleek white countertops with custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style plank flooring, air conditioning ports, slow close drawers, built in storage, and oversized windows.



Residents can take advantage of an enviable amenity package, including Sky Lounge with chef-inspired kitchen, Sunset Deck with cozy fire pits and seating, fully equipped Fit Zone fitness center open 24/7, Paws and Suds pet spa and grooming stations, LuxerOne package management system w/refrigeration options, EV charging stations, work from home co-working spaces, bike maintenance and parking/storage room, and more.



The Ion Town Center team is thrilled to welcome their first residents soon, and are looking forward to building connections in the neighboring community. If you would like to learn more about the apartment community or to reserve one of the first homes, please visit





The pet-friendly apartment homes at Ion Town Center offer exceptional living spaces – designed for those who want easy connectivity to Downtown Seattle but prefer the close-knit community feel and access to outdoor pursuits offered by Shoreline. Ranging from 419 to 1,142 square feet, there is a layout that will work for everyone. Each home is fitted with top-tier features, including sleek white countertops with custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style plank flooring, air conditioning ports, slow close drawers, built in storage, and oversized windows.Residents can take advantage of an enviable amenity package, including Sky Lounge with chef-inspired kitchen, Sunset Deck with cozy fire pits and seating, fully equipped Fit Zone fitness center open 24/7, Paws and Suds pet spa and grooming stations, LuxerOne package management system w/refrigeration options, EV charging stations, work from home co-working spaces, bike maintenance and parking/storage room, and more.The Ion Town Center team is thrilled to welcome their first residents soon, and are looking forward to building connections in the neighboring community. If you would like to learn more about the apartment community or to reserve one of the first homes, please visit https://www.iontowncenter.com/

Ion Town Center is a brand new apartment community located in Shoreline’s Town Center District on Midvale and 180th, and is now pre-leasing for move-ins in June.This elevated apartment community offers a variety of floor plan styles including studios, traditional one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, open one bedrooms, two bedrooms, and live/work layouts. Ion Town Center consists of 215 apartment homes, including 42 units that are part of the MFTE program.Ion Town Center is just off Aurora, offering convenient access to Town and Country Market, Trader Joe’s and Costco. The community’s proximity to I-5 provides an easy commute by car, Rapid Ride E Line bus, or Light Rail scheduled to open next year. Shoreline Community College is just a few minutes away. The community neighbors the Interurban Trail taking you to Echo Lake, Lake Ballinger, and beyond.