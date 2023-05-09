Flags at half-staff for Tragedy in Allen, Texas
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
