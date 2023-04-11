WSDOT Senior HR Consultant (HRC4) In-Training

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

WSDOT
Senior HR Consultant (HRC4) In-Training
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$64,713 - $87,040 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Office of Human Resources and Safety is currently seeking a Senior Human Resources Consultant to support the Northwest Region (NWR) in Shoreline, WA. 

This position will serve as an expert that handles the organization’s most sensitive, complex, and critical HR issues and provides consultation, advice, and direction in a variety of functional HR areas for NWR. 

This HR professional will independently respond to inquiries from employees and managers and ensure HR policies and procedures are implemented effectively and efficiently. You will have the opportunity to be fully immersed in employee relations, labor relations, classification and compensation, investigations, performance management, and reasonable accommodation while in this role. 

The successful candidate must possess the ability to quickly build, develop, and foster positive working relationships with diverse customer groups in a fast-paced environment. Therefore, exceptional customer service and prioritization abilities will be invaluable.

