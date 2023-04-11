Art all month long, Third Thursday Art Walk on April 20, 2023 from 5-8pm
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
There is a bumper crop of fresh new art this month in downtown Edmonds!
20 businesses have new art up this month for you to stroll and see - and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk on April 20th from 5-8pm.
Whether you are in the mood for poetry, art demonstrations, art you can see and art you can touch -- there is something for everyone this month.
Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your springtime stroll!
Come do something AWEsome with us!
View the map here
