Art all month long, Third Thursday Art Walk on April 20, 2023 from 5-8pm

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A bumper crop of new art in Edmonds
Art's A'Bloom this Month in Edmonds!

There is a bumper crop of fresh new art this month in downtown Edmonds! 

20 businesses have new art up this month for you to stroll and see - and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk on April 20th from 5-8pm.

Whether you are in the mood for poetry, art demonstrations, art you can see and art you can touch -- there is something for everyone this month.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your springtime stroll!

Come do something AWEsome with us!

View the map here


