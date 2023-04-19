Letter to the Editor: Help This Week To Push Education Funding Across The Threshold
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The legislative session will end on Sunday, April 23, 2023. We have a brief window to ask for education funding to be prioritized as budgets are finalized and legislators finish the session's work.
Any funding we can gain from legislative actions this session can help reduce the amount that Shoreline Public Schools will need to cut.
Please consider signing these easy-to-send letters to the State Senate and House budget writers asking them to prioritize education funding this session.
Your signatures let legislators know that these letters truly speak for our larger community, and will add enormously to the letters' impact.
Please click on the links below to sign onto the letters.
Letter to Senate Budget Writers
Letter to House Budget Writers
Please subscribe to the action alert for upcoming opportunities to contact legislators about needed education funding: ActionAlert
Maris Abelson
Shoreline District Parent
