Guided Nature and Forest Therapy walk at Dunn Gardens Thursday April 20, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens
Inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of “Forest Bathing” supports health and happiness through guided immersion in forests and other environments. 

It involves a sequence of invitations to slow down, allow the senses to open, and experience a different way of (re)connecting with yourself, others, and Dunn Gardens. 

This walk is ideal for persons older than 12, and who are comfortable traveling on uneven, unpaved terrain; though with notice we can easily adapt the walk for those with more limited mobility (fatigue, uneven gait, use of walker, cane, wheelchair).

Event: Nature Therapy
Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 1-2:30pm
Price: Members-$50, Not-Yet-Members-$55

Please be sure to have:
  • Rain jacket or Sunscreen (maybe both in the PNW?!)
  • Warm layers; more than you think you need, as we will probably not be more physically active than a slow mosey. Consider bringing a hat, water bottle, thiiiick socks, etc.
  • Optional: you may want a sit pad, stool, or chair if you feel called to stop and sit, but are maybe not down for the ground"
  • Registration Link: https://dunngardens.org/event/nature-therapy/


