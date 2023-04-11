Guided Nature and Forest Therapy walk at Dunn Gardens Thursday April 20, 2023

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens Inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of “Forest Bathing” supports health and happiness through guided immersion in forests and other environments. Inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of “Forest Bathing” supports health and happiness through guided immersion in forests and other environments.





It involves a sequence of invitations to slow down, allow the senses to open, and experience a different way of (re)connecting with yourself, others, and Dunn Gardens.





This walk is ideal for persons older than 12, and who are comfortable traveling on uneven, unpaved terrain; though with notice we can easily adapt the walk for those with more limited mobility (fatigue, uneven gait, use of walker, cane, wheelchair).





Event: Nature Therapy

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 1-2:30pm

Price: Members-$50, Not-Yet-Members-$55



Please be sure to have: