Erythronium Stroll and Quilting Display 
at Dunn Gardens
Sunday, April 23, 2023 
from noon - 3pm
Cost: Members-$5 
Not-Yet-Members-$10

Erythroniums, the fairy flower of the garden, will be on full display in all their delicate beauty. Meander the gardens on your own or with a docent to view these colorful blooms.

Joining us at the Stroll will be the fabulous group, Artistry of Sisterhood, exhibiting their Sashiko Quilting creations. 

Sashiko is a very old hand sewing technique originating in Japan meaning "little stabs". It was originally reinforcement stitching for worn clothing referred to as Boro during the Edo Period (1603-1867). 

From its practical beginnings, Boro evolved into beautiful surface embellishment for fabrics referred to as Sashiko. Contemporary Sashiko has evolved into a decorative art form used to embellish quilts, garments and accessories. 

Artistry of Sisterhood incorporates Sashiko into their African-American quilts, creating a unique and colorful art form that you will not want to miss. This event will have timed entry options and you will receive a sign up link once you have purchased your tickets.

Website: https://dunngardens.org/event/erythronium-stroll/

Dunn Gardens is located in NW Seattle at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177


