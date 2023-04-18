Erythronium Stroll and Quilting Display at Dunn Gardens Sunday April 23, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
|Sashiko quilting from Artistry of
Sisterhood at Dunn Gardens Sunday
at Dunn GardensSunday, April 23, 2023
from noon - 3pm
Cost: Members-$5
Cost: Members-$5
Not-Yet-Members-$10
Erythroniums, the fairy flower of the garden, will be on full display in all their delicate beauty. Meander the gardens on your own or with a docent to view these colorful blooms.
Joining us at the Stroll will be the fabulous group, Artistry of Sisterhood, exhibiting their Sashiko Quilting creations.
Joining us at the Stroll will be the fabulous group, Artistry of Sisterhood, exhibiting their Sashiko Quilting creations.
Sashiko is a very old hand sewing technique originating in Japan meaning "little stabs". It was originally reinforcement stitching for worn clothing referred to as Boro during the Edo Period (1603-1867).
From its practical beginnings, Boro evolved into beautiful surface embellishment for fabrics referred to as Sashiko. Contemporary Sashiko has evolved into a decorative art form used to embellish quilts, garments and accessories.
Artistry of Sisterhood incorporates Sashiko into their African-American quilts, creating a unique and colorful art form that you will not want to miss. This event will have timed entry options and you will receive a sign up link once you have purchased your tickets.
Website: https://dunngardens.org/event/erythronium-stroll/
Dunn Gardens is located in NW Seattle at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
Website: https://dunngardens.org/event/erythronium-stroll/
Dunn Gardens is located in NW Seattle at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment