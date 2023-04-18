Erythronium Stroll and Quilting Display at Dunn Gardens Sunday April 23, 2023

at Dunn Gardens

from noon - 3pm

Cost: Members-$5

Erythroniums, the fairy flower of the garden, will be on full display in all their delicate beauty. Meander the gardens on your own or with a docent to view these colorful blooms.



Joining us at the Stroll will be the fabulous group, Artistry of Sisterhood, exhibiting their Sashiko Quilting creations.





Sashiko is a very old hand sewing technique originating in Japan meaning "little stabs". It was originally reinforcement stitching for worn clothing referred to as Boro during the Edo Period (1603-1867).





From its practical beginnings, Boro evolved into beautiful surface embellishment for fabrics referred to as Sashiko. Contemporary Sashiko has evolved into a decorative art form used to embellish quilts, garments and accessories.









Dunn Gardens is located in NW Seattle at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177

Not-Yet-Members-$10