Earth Day work party at Echo Lake Park - Saturday April 22, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023

Earth Day at Echo Lake Park Saturday

Earth Day work party at Echo Lake Park on Saturday April 22, 2023 from 11am - 2pm.

Come celebrate Earth Day at Echo Lake Park!

We are doing some housekeeping in the native plant area on the lake shore. Last year we did tons of planting and pulling weeds. This Saturday we are piling up fallen branches to create a fence, adding bunny proof cages around some plants, and doing a little weeding. Come join us and show your Earth Mother some love!

Drop Ins Welcome, but registration is most appreciated!

https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/469/

We'll have tea and coffee. Please bring a water bottle and snack, and wear sturdy shoes and clothes. We have gloves!

Echo Lake Park is located across the street from Costco at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 

Rain or shine. Community Service Hours eligible! Questions?? Ann at agrmichel@gmail.com 

Thanks all!


Posted by DKH at 11:54 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  