Earth Day work party at Echo Lake Park - Saturday April 22, 2023

We are doing some housekeeping in the native plant area on the lake shore. Last year we did tons of planting and pulling weeds. This Saturday we are piling up fallen branches to create a fence, adding bunny proof cages around some plants, and doing a little weeding. Come join us and show your Earth Mother some love!Drop Ins Welcome, but registration is most appreciated!We'll have tea and coffee. Please bring a water bottle and snack, and wear sturdy shoes and clothes. We have gloves!