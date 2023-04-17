Earth Day work party at Echo Lake Park - Saturday April 22, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023
|Earth Day at Echo Lake Park Saturday
Earth Day work party at Echo Lake Park on Saturday April 22, 2023 from 11am - 2pm.
Come celebrate Earth Day at Echo Lake Park!
We are doing some housekeeping in the native plant area on the lake shore. Last year we did tons of planting and pulling weeds. This Saturday we are piling up fallen branches to create a fence, adding bunny proof cages around some plants, and doing a little weeding. Come join us and show your Earth Mother some love!
Drop Ins Welcome, but registration is most appreciated!
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/469/
We'll have tea and coffee. Please bring a water bottle and snack, and wear sturdy shoes and clothes. We have gloves!
Echo Lake Park is located across the street from Costco at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Rain or shine. Community Service Hours eligible! Questions?? Ann at agrmichel@gmail.com
Thanks all!
