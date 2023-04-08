Community Scavenger Hunt on until April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023

 

The Shoreline Historical Museum is sponsoring a community scavenger hunt for Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and North Seattle!

For $5 (free for museum members) at the museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, pick up a booklet that will guide you through six different local areas. At each location answer the question in the booklet.

You can also call 206-542-7111 or email the museum to get your booklet.

When you are finished, return the booklet to the museum where you will be entered in a drawing from a prize. The drawing and celebration will be live on April 22, 2023.



