Community Scavenger Hunt on until April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023
For $5 (free for museum members) at the museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, pick up a booklet that will guide you through six different local areas. At each location answer the question in the booklet.
You can also call 206-542-7111 or email the museum to get your booklet.
When you are finished, return the booklet to the museum where you will be entered in a drawing from a prize. The drawing and celebration will be live on April 22, 2023.
