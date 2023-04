At 1am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 rain and ice on I-5 at SR 104 (NE 205th) caused so many collisions that all lanes, northbound and southbound were blocked. At 1am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 rain and ice on I-5 at SR 104 (NE 205th) caused so many collisions that all lanes, northbound and southbound were blocked.





Emergency crews were on scene and travelers were advised to seek alternate routes or except delays.





45 minutes later, the southbound lanes were opened but northbound were still blocked.