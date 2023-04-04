Sew Thoughtful walker bags
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
|Help sew walker bag similar to this one on Etsy
We sew Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Grange 20526 52nd Avenue West, Lynnwood from 10am to 2pm.
Ready-to-sew kits for the bags will be provided. Bring your sewing machine/accessories, your lunch and a beverage.
We donate these bags to the Donor Closet in Edmonds. The Donor Closet is a 501(c)(3) and is run by many volunteers who make used medical equipment available for others in need.
Often medical equipment is needed that Medicare or private insurance will not provide. Used equipment donated to the Donor Closet www.mshh-onorcloset.com is refurbished and priced to help people get the equipment they need, when they need it.
