Sew Thoughtful walker bags

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Help sew walker bag similar to this one on Etsy
The sewing community is invited to Sew Thoughtful to help the Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors (CTA) sew walker bags that attach to the front of the walker to carry items. 

We sew Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Grange 20526 52nd Avenue West, Lynnwood from 10am to 2pm. 

Ready-to-sew kits for the bags will be provided. Bring your sewing machine/accessories, your lunch and a beverage. 

We donate these bags to the Donor Closet in Edmonds. The Donor Closet is a 501(c)(3) and is run by many volunteers who make used medical equipment available for others in need. 

Often medical equipment is needed that Medicare or private insurance will not provide. Used equipment donated to the Donor Closet www.mshh-onorcloset.com is refurbished and priced to help people get the equipment they need, when they need it.



Posted by DKH at 2:17 AM
