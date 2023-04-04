Holy Week at Saint Dunstan's
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Saint Dunstan’s invites you to join us for the rest of our Holy Week services. We started on Sunday on Palm Sunday, with Jesus’s welcome into Jerusalem and a retelling of the story of the Passion.
Thursday will be Maundy Thursday, as we will remember the Last Supper and how Communion was instituted, Service is at 7pm.
Good Friday is when we remember Jesus’s sacrifice at 7pm. Then you can join us Saturday Night at 8pm to usher in the Resurrected Christ with the new flame, and or Sunday morning at 10am come and worship with us.
Following worship on Sunday Morning a brunch will be served and we are hosting an easter egg hunt for the kids.
Click here to see more information on our website.
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
206-363-4319
