Burglars ram stolen vehicle into cannabis shop on Aurora

Burglars rammed a stolen vehicle into the storefront

Photo by Bruce Miller

On Monday April 3, 2023 at about 2:12am Shoreline Police responded to a burglary in progress at Dockside Cannabis in the 15000 Block of Aurora Ave N, where a suspect used a stolen vehicle to ram into the front of the business.



Surveillance camera shows other suspects rummaging through the metal shelves and throwing products into bags. The suspects then all jumped into a second vehicle and left the area.





The case is being investigated by Criminal Investigations Unit detectives.





