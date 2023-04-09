Art Explorers: Pay What you Can Art Classes for Kids Grades 1-5



ShoreLake Arts is set to launch enrollment for our Spring session of Saturday Pay What you Can Art Classes for Kids Grades 1-5, now called "Art Explorers." ShoreLake Arts is set to launch enrollment for our Spring session of Saturday Pay What you Can Art Classes for Kids Grades 1-5, now called "Art Explorers."





To learn more about the program and register, families can visit https://www.shorelakearts.org/pwyc







Also, ShoreLake Arts still has space available in a few of our "Art Adventures" Summer Camp sessions. Our camps will be held at Shoreline Community College this summer, and are presented in partnership with the college and sponsored by Suzan Shayler, Edwards Jones, and by individual donors in our community. Also, ShoreLake Arts still has space available in a few of oursessions. Our camps will be held at Shoreline Community College this summer, and are presented in partnership with the college and sponsored by Suzan Shayler, Edwards Jones, and by individual donors in our community.







https://www.shorelakearts.org/camps





To learn more about our summer camps and register, families can visit:

Classes begin on Saturday, April 29.is presented in partnership with the City of Shoreline, and made possible by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the generosity of individual donors in our community.