Sip and paint spring flowers at Red Sky Gallery Thursday
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Join Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center for a "sip and paint" this Thursday April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm where we will be celebrating the season by painting spring flowers. Space is limited. Sign up today! Register @redskygalleries.com oe redskygalleries.com $50
Red Sky is located on the upper level of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE) near Third Place Books.
