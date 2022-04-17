Sip and paint spring flowers at Red Sky Gallery Thursday

Sunday, April 17, 2022


Join Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center for a "sip and paint" this Thursday April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm where we will be celebrating the season by painting spring flowers. Space is limited. Sign up today! Register @redskygalleries.com oe redskygalleries.com $50

Red Sky is located on the upper level of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE) near Third Place Books.



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  