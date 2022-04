Move4Mona 5k Walk/Run Challenge on May 7 raises funds for women and children worldwide

Move4Mona is kicking off a 5k walk/run at 10:00am at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020 on Saturday, May 7, 2022 to raise funds for the Mona Foundation.



Questions? Contact



Fee: $45 registration fee includes a FREE Move4Mona T-Shirt.Questions? Contact shiva.riddell@gmail.com Mona Foundation supports grassroots initiatives worldwide that educate all children, empower women and girls, and emphasize service to the community. These include schools in economically disadvantaged areas that focus on quality of learning and teaching, fine arts, and character development to train capable, ethical, and altruistic leaders who contribute to the betterment of their families, communities, and ultimately their nation.100% of the proceeds from the annual event benefit grassroots initiatives worldwide.

These include schools in economically disadvantaged areas that focus on quality of learning and teaching, fine arts, and character development to train capable, ethical, and altruistic leaders who contribute to the betterment of their families, communities, and ultimately their nation.Register here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/XsZpkQ?vid=rbriz