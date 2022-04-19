Move4Mona 5k Walk/Run Challenge on May 7 raises funds for women and children worldwide
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Move4Mona
Mona Foundation supports grassroots initiatives worldwide that educate all children, empower women and girls, and emphasize service to the community.
These include schools in economically disadvantaged areas that focus on quality of learning and teaching, fine arts, and character development to train capable, ethical, and altruistic leaders who contribute to the betterment of their families, communities, and ultimately their nation.
Register here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/XsZpkQ?vid=rbriz
Fee: $45 registration fee includes a FREE Move4Mona T-Shirt.
Questions? Contact shiva.riddell@gmail.com
100% of the proceeds from the annual event benefit grassroots initiatives worldwide.
