Ballinger Neighborhood Back in Action
Friday, April 1, 2022
|Photo courtesy the Ronald Bog Blog
On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6:30pm, in honor of Earth Day and the advent of Spring, Ballinger Neighborhood Association will host guest speakers, Brugger's Bog Native Plant Stewards Marla Tullio and Barbara Guthrie.
They are the leaders of the restoration of our wetland habitat at Brugger's Bog Park being done in partnership with Forterra and Shoreline Green Partnership.
We invite you to come to hear about their important project and learn more about the Earth Day restoration work party at the Bog on April 24.
To join the meeting, go to our new website, https://www.BALNA.org, and add your address to our new email list. Or send an email to ballingerneighborhood@gmail.com. The Zoom meeting ID and password will be sent to you before the meeting.
Already know you would like to pitch in? Register to help now at the Earth Day event on April 24th: https://forterra.org/events/celebrate-earth-day-at-bruggers-bog-in-shoreline/
In other news, BALNA is gearing up for the return of our very popular Friendship Festival in late summer, and we are looking for neighbors interested in helping plan this year's event. Stay tuned!
BALNA Board
Stephanie Angeles, Judy Moore, Londa Jacques, Joyce Lingerfelt
We invite you to come to hear about their important project and learn more about the Earth Day restoration work party at the Bog on April 24.
To join the meeting, go to our new website, https://www.BALNA.org, and add your address to our new email list. Or send an email to ballingerneighborhood@gmail.com. The Zoom meeting ID and password will be sent to you before the meeting.
Already know you would like to pitch in? Register to help now at the Earth Day event on April 24th: https://forterra.org/events/celebrate-earth-day-at-bruggers-bog-in-shoreline/
In other news, BALNA is gearing up for the return of our very popular Friendship Festival in late summer, and we are looking for neighbors interested in helping plan this year's event. Stay tuned!
BALNA Board
Stephanie Angeles, Judy Moore, Londa Jacques, Joyce Lingerfelt
0 comments:
Post a Comment