Ballinger Neighborhood Back in Action

They are the leaders of the restoration of our wetland habitat at Brugger's Bog Park being done in partnership with Forterra and Shoreline Green Partnership.We invite you to come to hear about their important project and learn more about the Earth Day restoration work party at the Bog on April 24.To join the meeting, go to our new website, https://www.BALNA.org , and add your address to our new email list. Or send an email to ballingerneighborhood@gmail.com . The Zoom meeting ID and password will be sent to you before the meeting.Register to help now at the Earth Day event on April 24th: https://forterra.org/events/celebrate-earth-day-at-bruggers-bog-in-shoreline In other news, BALNA is gearing up for the return of our very popularin late summer, and we are looking for neighbors interested in helping plan this year's event. Stay tuned!Stephanie Angeles, Judy Moore, Londa Jacques, Joyce Lingerfelt