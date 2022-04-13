Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 18, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Shoreline City Council 2022

The Agenda for the April 18, 2022 Shoreline City Council meeting includes three study items.

8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 943 – Amending certain sections of Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 13.10 Surface Water Utility for a New Source Control Program

The City is required to implement a new inspection program under the 2019-2024 Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit (Permit) which governs discharge of the City’s municipal stormwater into Waters of the State. The new Source Control Program (previously called the Business Inspection Source Control program) is intended to minimize the risk of stormwater pollution originating in areas of existing development by inspecting businesses and institutional sites prioritized as having higher risk for pollution-generating activities.

8(b) Discussion of the Transportation Master Plan Update: Draft Bicycle Plan

8(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 487 - Approving the Relocation Plan and City Manager Property Acquisition Authority, and Ordinance No. 956 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties, to Construct the N 175th Street, Stone Avenue N to I-5 Project

Proposed Resolution No. 487 increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1,000,000 for property acquisition in the early acquisitions ROW (right of way) phase for the N 175th Street Project. Additionally, it approves the Relocation Plan that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount.




Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  