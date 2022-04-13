Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 18, 2022

Shoreline City Council 2022

The Agenda for the April 18, 2022 Shoreline City Council meeting includes three study items.



8(b) Discussion of the Transportation Master Plan Update: Draft Bicycle Plan



8(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 487 - Approving the Relocation Plan and City Manager Property Acquisition Authority, and Ordinance No. 956 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties, to Construct the N 175th Street, Stone Avenue N to I-5 Project



Proposed Resolution No. 487 increases the City Manager's signing authority to $1,000,000 for property acquisition in the early acquisitions ROW (right of way) phase for the N 175th Street Project. Additionally, it approves the Relocation Plan that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount.

















The City is required to implement a new inspection program under the 2019-2024 Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit (Permit) which governs discharge of the City’s municipal stormwater into Waters of the State. The new Source Control Program (previously called the Business Inspection Source Control program) is intended to minimize the risk of stormwater pollution originating in areas of existing development by inspecting businesses and institutional sites prioritized as having higher risk for pollution-generating activities.