What Peace Means to Me - LFP Rotary Contest
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park invites you to tell them what peace means to you.
Modes of Expression can be essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics, artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage)
Competition categories:
- Kindergarten to 2nd grade
- 3rd to 5th grade
- 6th to 8th grade
- 9th to 12th grade
- Adult
The winner in each category will receive a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.
Deadline for submissions April 9, 2022. Email submissions to lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com
