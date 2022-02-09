What Peace Means to Me - LFP Rotary Contest

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park invites you to tell them what peace means to you.





Modes of Expression can be essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics, artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage)





Competition categories:

Kindergarten to 2nd grade

3rd to 5th grade

6th to 8th grade

9th to 12th grade

Adult

The winner in each category will receive a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.





Deadline for submissions April 9, 2022. Email submissions to lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com











