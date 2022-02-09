LFP Heatmap - 765 police calls in January 2022

Police incidents heatmap for January 2022: Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 765 incidents in January.





765 incidents in January 2022

A resident called 911 to report a female was outside screaming and swinging a chair at a window and door at the residence. When officers arrived, the female was holding a broom stick.





The suspect was attempting to strike the victim with the broom. The victim stated the suspect attempted to hit him several times but dodged her attempts.





Broomstick assault

The victim stated she had bit him in the shoulder, broke his cellphone, and damaged items in the house. The female suspect was taken into custody for DV assault and DV malicious mischief. She was then booked into King County Jail.



Theft in progress



On 1/30/22, officers responded to a theft in progress at Albertson's. The store manager reported a male subject shoplifted from the store and was in a vehicle parked in front of the business.





As the officers approached, the driver shifted the vehicle into reverse and accelerated hard backwards. The officer was able to pivot his body out of the way, however, the passenger sideview mirror struck his right arm (elbow area) and the suspect collided into the front of the police car.



The vehicle left and officers pursued the driver for vehicular assault. The pursuit was terminated by the supervisor as the vehicle fled towards the freeway. Officers were flagged down by a passerby who said he witnessed the vehicle on I-5 going in the wrong direction. State Patrol was notified and later learned the suspect drove onto the closed Express Lanes.



Back on scene at Albertson's, officers were notified of a female accomplice that was left by the male driver of the van. Officers conducted an area check and located her, ultimately arresting her for several outstanding arrest warrants (felony and misdemeanor) and the shoplifting incident.





A check of the suspect (female ID’d him) located six outstanding arrest warrants. Efforts are underway to locate. The officer was evaluated by aid. The patrol vehicle sustained front corner bumper damage.







DUI one-vehicle collision





On 1/29/22, Officers assisted Kenmore with a one-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of NE Bothell Way. The driver was trapped and was later extricated by Northshore Fire personnel. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Charges are pending the outcome of toxicology lab results.













Notable Calls/Incidents: