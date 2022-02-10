Shooting in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Tuesday night, February 8, 2022 at approximately 10:50pm, Lake Forest Park Police Department (LFPPD) officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of 195th St NE near Ballinger Way NE. Tuesday night, February 8, 2022 at approximately 10:50pm, Lake Forest Park Police Department (LFPPD) officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of 195th St NE near Ballinger Way NE.





Upon arrival, the officers found a subject in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The officers provided immediate first aid until medical personnel transported the victim to Harborview.





Bothell and King County deputies responded to assist and an intensive search was conducted but the suspect was not located.





A specialized K9 unit trained to look for weapons and shell casings responded to the scene and found a handgun. CSPA (Coalition of Small Police Agencies) Major Crime Task Force was called, and several investigators are currently assisting LFPPD detectives.





The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team was also called and is assisting with the crime scene. The investigation and the collection of the evidence are still in progress.





At this time, the victim is in stable condition.











