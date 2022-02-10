Third Place Commons explores the Building Blocks of Community
Thursday, February 10, 2022
In preparation for the Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5pm, Third Place Commons invites you to join in a conversation about how we can build a stronger community together.
The mission of Third Place Commons is to foster and enrich real community in real space. But in an ongoing pandemic, when community is more physically distanced and fractured than ever before, how do we rebuild?
What are the building blocks of community?
There are, no doubt, as many answers to this question as there are people to answer it. Third Place Commons is digging into this question this month and invites you to share your ideas as well.
While there are many building blocks to community, we have to start somewhere, and at Third Place Commons, the work begins with guiding principles.
Building Block #1: Guiding Principles
To create a sense of community where everyone truly feels welcome, a set of shared principles can be a meaningful start. It doesn’t mean every individual agrees on every issue, but that the members of the community find common ground on which to build.
Third Place Commons’ guiding principles are the organization’s core values, established to guide all the work that the Commons does. These are:
- Accessibility
- Community
- Inclusivity
- Connection
- Collaboration
Share your thoughts with friends, start a dialogue, and bring your ideas to the conversation for the Rebuilding Community event on March 5th.
Click here to get more information on the Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser featuring the extraordinary Eric Liu as guest speaker. And get your tickets here to show your support for this vital community resource.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
