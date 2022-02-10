Shoreline voters approve Proposition 1 for park and recreation improvement bond

Preliminary plans for James Keough Park Shoreline voters showed strong support for Proposition 1, a park bond levy for park improvements and park land acquisitions, in Tuesday’s Special Election. As of today, over 68% of those casting ballots approved the measure. Bond measures require 60% approval to pass. Shoreline voters showed strong support for Proposition 1, a park bond levy for park improvements and park land acquisitions, in Tuesday’s Special Election. As of today, over 68% of those casting ballots approved the measure. Bond measures require 60% approval to pass.





Five parks will receive sizable improvements thanks to Proposition 1, including Brugger’s Bog, Hillwood, James Keough, Richmond Highlands, and Briarcrest Community (east Hamlin).





Park improvements will include such things as playgrounds, splash-pads, multi-sports courts, walking trails, picnic shelters, off-leash dog areas, and a fully accessible play area for people of all physical abilities.





Additional investments in park amenities include constructing a new off-leash dog area and play area at Ridgecrest Park; upgrading the off-leash dog area and converting the dirt soccer field to grass at Shoreview Park; making the education center and children’s garden accessible to people of all abilities at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden; and installing public art throughout the City.





Park land acquisitions and improvements will expand Paramount Open Space, Brugger’s Bog, and Rotary Parks, and will include additional park land acquisitions in the light rail station areas and other parts of the City.





The City will now continue the design process. We have already received great input on the preliminary park project designs. We expect to have more opportunities for community input in the coming months. Stay tuned!





