Agenda for Shoreline council meeting February 14, 2022
Thursday, February 10, 2022
8(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 954 – Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
Staff have identified operating programs and capital projects that require additional budget allocation, as well as changes to position classifications on the salary table. These needs were not known or were in development in November 2021 at the time the 2021-2022 mid-biennial budget review was conducted and the mid-biennial budget modification was adopted by the City Council through Ordinance No. 945.
This meeting will provide an opportunity for the City Council to review proposed Ordinance No. 954 and ask specific questions and provide staff direction. If the City Council does not have any concerns, staff will immediately commence recruitment to fill the positions impacted by this amendment and schedule action on proposed Ordinance No. 954 on February 28, 2022.
Attend or comment: instructions here
0 comments:
Post a Comment