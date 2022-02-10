Reflections PTA Arts Contest: 30 Shoreline Council District finalists will advance to state competition

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Reflections is an annual art contest sponsored by the National PTA which picks a theme. This year's theme was "I will change the world by..."

Competitions begin at each PTA, who select top entries to go the the Shoreline PTA Council district competition. Top entries at district are sent to the Washington state competition, and winning entries at state are entered in the national competition.

Thirty entries at the Shoreline Council District competition are being entered in the state competition this year.

They were chosen from 122 entries which can all be seen here


