Stoel Rives announces promotion of Maren Norton to managing partner of Seattle office





Stoel Rives LLP, an AmLaw 200 firm, named Maren R. Norton office managing partner of the firm’s Seattle office, effective January 1, 2022. As office managing partner, Norton oversees the day-to-day management of the office, supporting its business activities and recruiting efforts.





“Maren has demonstrated impressive leadership skills and a tangible passion for fostering diversity, equity and inclusion at the firm as well as a commitment to the Seattle community. We look forward to her leadership as we navigate the ongoing pandemic and beyond,” said Melissa A. Jones, Stoel Rives’ Firm Managing Partner.





Norton, who first joined Stoel Rives’ Seattle office as a summer associate in 2003, has nearly 20 years of trial and appellate experience representing clients in complex commercial disputes. An experienced litigator and leader, she served as the chair of the firm’s Litigation group from 2020 to 2021, and has been recognized as a litigation leader by Best Lawyers in America®.





She briefly left the firm for one year to be an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington from 2008 to 2009 before returning.





A lifelong Shoreline resident, she is very active in the community, previously serving on the Shoreline School Board and as President of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. She also currently serves as the Class Agent for the University of Michigan Law School and sits on the Dean’s Advisory Committee.











