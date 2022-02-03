Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Finance Assistant/Wastewater Customer Service
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Extra Help - Finance Assistant/Wastewater Customer Service
CLOSING DATE: 2/08/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Scheduling and Work Location: This position’s immediate assignment is scheduled to last until April 8, 2022 and will require onsite work at City of Shoreline City Hall. It is expected that other opportunities will be available to assist with projects and busier times throughout the year. The working hours per week are not to exceed 29 hours and there is a need for a majority of those working hours to occur in the mornings.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must be fully vaccinated and demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. (Per City policy, a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if two weeks have passed since they received all doses of a vaccine as prescribed by the FDA, CDC, and/or the Washington State Health Officer, including a booster shot based on availability and eligibility.) A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
DEFINITION:
This position provides direct and indirect service to utility customers before, during and after accounts are established. The position also performs a variety of complex clerical work related to utility accounts such as account establishment or closure, payment for services or payoffs, billing, address changes, low-income programs, refunds, late charges and other related activities. The position also reviews and sources information to respond to questions, resolve problems or prepare related correspondence and reports.
Job description and application
